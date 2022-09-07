 
entertainment
Top 10 Movies & TV Series trending now on Netflix: Complete List

Netflix has left fans shell-shocked with their complete list of all the Top 10 trending TV shows and movies that are currently streaming.

The full list of movies and shows features everything from top trending TV shows, to movies, and even family-friendly content.


Check it out Below:


1. TV Shows:

  • Devil in Ohio
  • Echoes
  • Partner Track
  • I survived a Crime
  • I Am a Killer
  • Dated and Related
  • Stranger Things
  • The Sandman
  • Buy My House
  • High Heat


2. Movies:

  • Me Time
  • Love in the Vila
  • This is 40
  • I Came By
  • Collateral
  • The Poison Rose
  • Snow White & the Huntsman
  • Scarface
  • Sing 2
  • Despicable Me 2


3. Kids:

  • Sing 2
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Despicable Me
  • CoComelon
  • Junior Baking Show
  • Barbie: Mermaid Power
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Instant Dream Home
  • Henry Danger
  • Sam & Cat 

