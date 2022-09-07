Leonardo DiCaprio ‘has his sights set' on dating THIS model: Deets inside

It seems like Leonardo DiCaprio likes to date younger girls!

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor has 'his sights' set on dating Gigi Hadid, 27, according to a report from Us Weekly on Wednesday.

A source for the publication said: 'Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest.

'They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.'

The insider also added that though the Inglorious Basterds star has 'his sights' on the mother-of-one, she 'doesn't have her sights on him.'



Gigi is also dealing with a recent breakup as she broke up with One Direction boy bander Zayn Malik in October after dating on/off since 2015 and welcoming a child, named Khai, together in September 2020.

Last week InTouch, reported that 'Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer.

'They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other. She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.'

Another one of their sources said that it is 'casual and not a constant thing,' however, a different source for the publication said that they are just hanging out as friends.



The two seem to have run in similar social circles over the years as back in December 2019, Us Weekly reported that Leo and Gigi partied together at an Art Basel Miami afterparty alongside Kendall Jenner and Gigi's sister Bella Hadid.

Meanwhile, his most recent ex is moving on with her life as a source told People on Wednesday: 'Camila is doing fine. She has a big group of friends that really care about her. She is moving on with her life. She is not in contact with Leo.'



