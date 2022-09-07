Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone ‘moving on’ after split

Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone is moving on after her split with the Oscar winner.

The actress and model, 25, dated Leo, 47, for roughly four years before they recently ended the relationship.

"Camila is doing fine," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She has a big group of friends that really care about her. She is moving on with her life. She is not in contact with Leo."

Morrone and DiCaprio were first romantically linked in early 2018 on a trip to Aspen. After that, they were photographed on romantic getaways all over the world.

Although the pair kept the details of their relationship private, Morrone admitted in a 2019 interview with The Los Angeles Times that she felt frustrated with the media attention paid to the relationship, especially the 22-year age gap.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," she said.



