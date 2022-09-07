 
Sadie Sink has joined the cast of upcoming thriller movie Berlin Nobody

Sadie Sink is all set to star in an upcoming whodunit movie, Berlin Nobody, according to media report.

Deadline reported that the 20-year-old, who rose to fame for her role on Stranger Things, has been cast alongside Eric Bana and Sylvia Hoeks in the Jordan Scott-helmed thriller.

Interestingly, the movie is said to be inspired by the 2015 novel Tokyo by Nicholas Hogg. The movie’s production has begun from Tuesday in Berlin

As per official synopsis, Sink is playing Mazzy, who is the daughter of Bana’s Ben Monroe, an American social psychologist, who moves to Berlin to probe mysterious cult case.

Meanwhile, the actress recently received applauds for her role as estranged daughter of Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale at the Venice Film Festival. 

