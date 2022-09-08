Queen postpones crucial meeting on doctors' advise amid health crisis

Queen Elizabeth has been asked to rest by doctors after 'full day yesterday', according to new report.

The 96-year-old monarch has been told by medical professionals to rest meaning her prior arrangements this evening (September 7) will be rescheduled.



“After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged,” a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

The 96-year-old monarch was set to attend a Privy Council meeting on Wednesday evening with the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and her new cabinet ministers.

However, following the medics' orders, she has remained in her Balmoral estate in Scotland where she appointed Ms Truss as the new PM on Tuesday. The advice to miss the meeting and stay at home is not believed to involve a hospital stay, according to Express UK.