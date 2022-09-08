 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen postpones crucial meeting on doctors' advise amid health crisis

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Queen postpones crucial meeting on doctors advise amid health crisis

Queen Elizabeth has been asked to rest by doctors after 'full day yesterday', according to new report.

The 96-year-old monarch has been told by medical professionals to rest meaning her prior arrangements this evening (September 7) will be rescheduled.

“After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged,” a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

The 96-year-old monarch was set to attend a Privy Council meeting on Wednesday evening with the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and her new cabinet ministers. 

However, following the medics' orders, she has remained in her Balmoral estate in Scotland where she appointed Ms Truss as the new PM on Tuesday. The advice to miss the meeting and stay at home is not believed to involve a hospital stay, according to Express UK. 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard believes she lost as Johnny Depp had Camille Vasquez

Amber Heard believes she lost as Johnny Depp had Camille Vasquez

Harry flashes fake smile as Meghan dominates Manchester event

Harry flashes fake smile as Meghan dominates Manchester event
Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable as she channels her inner glamour model

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable as she channels her inner glamour model
Will Prince Harry offer an olive branch apology to Charles and William?

Will Prince Harry offer an olive branch apology to Charles and William?
Kourtney Kardashian gets SLAMMED on social media after becoming a 'sustainability ambassador'

Kourtney Kardashian gets SLAMMED on social media after becoming a 'sustainability ambassador'
Kourtney Kardashian sends pulse racing with her sizzling photo shoot

Kourtney Kardashian sends pulse racing with her sizzling photo shoot
Sadie Sink has joined the cast of upcoming thriller movie Berlin Nobody

Sadie Sink has joined the cast of upcoming thriller movie Berlin Nobody
Adele spotted with new tattoo while out with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele spotted with new tattoo while out with boyfriend Rich Paul
Kevin Hart returns to work filming scenes for Roku Channel series ‘Die Hart’

Kevin Hart returns to work filming scenes for Roku Channel series ‘Die Hart’
George Clooney opens up on what took him so long to do another romantic comedy

George Clooney opens up on what took him so long to do another romantic comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone ‘moving on’ after split

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone ‘moving on’ after split
Jennifer Lawrence reveals how Causeway’s theme is ‘very personal’ to her

Jennifer Lawrence reveals how Causeway’s theme is ‘very personal’ to her

Latest

view all