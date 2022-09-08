 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable as she channels her inner glamour model

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable as she channels her inner glamour model

American TV personality Kim Kardashian left her fans baffled with her new blonde avatar during a latest styling session, apparently channeling her inner Katie Price.

The reality star, 41, went all out to show off her hidden beauty for her new photoshoot.

Kanye West's ex shocked everyone with her new blonde avatar, looking unrecognisable. She also put her body on display in new photos.

Kim, who recently broke up with Pete Davidson, put her lower curves on display in a denim jacket at the top.

In one of the photos, she showcased her toned body to take everyone's breath away. However, the mother-of-four's some fans were not impressed of her stunt and expressed their anger.

More From Entertainment:

Will Prince Harry offer an olive branch apology to Charles and William?

Will Prince Harry offer an olive branch apology to Charles and William?
Queen postpones crucial meeting on doctors' advise amid health crisis

Queen postpones crucial meeting on doctors' advise amid health crisis
Kourtney Kardashian gets SLAMMED on social media after becoming a 'sustainability ambassador'

Kourtney Kardashian gets SLAMMED on social media after becoming a 'sustainability ambassador'
Kourtney Kardashian sends pulse racing with her sizzling photo shoot

Kourtney Kardashian sends pulse racing with her sizzling photo shoot
Sadie Sink has joined the cast of upcoming thriller movie Berlin Nobody

Sadie Sink has joined the cast of upcoming thriller movie Berlin Nobody
Adele spotted with new tattoo while out with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele spotted with new tattoo while out with boyfriend Rich Paul
Kevin Hart returns to work filming scenes for Roku Channel series ‘Die Hart’

Kevin Hart returns to work filming scenes for Roku Channel series ‘Die Hart’
George Clooney opens up on what took him so long to do another romantic comedy

George Clooney opens up on what took him so long to do another romantic comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone ‘moving on’ after split

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone ‘moving on’ after split
Jennifer Lawrence reveals how Causeway’s theme is ‘very personal’ to her

Jennifer Lawrence reveals how Causeway’s theme is ‘very personal’ to her
Musician Lewis Capaldi opens up on having Tourette’s syndrome

Musician Lewis Capaldi opens up on having Tourette’s syndrome
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘has his sights set' on dating THIS model: Deets inside

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘has his sights set' on dating THIS model: Deets inside

Latest

view all