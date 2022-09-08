 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard believes she lost as Johnny Depp had Camille Vasquez

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Amber Heard believes she lost as Johnny Depp had Camille Vasquez

Glamorous lawyer Camille Vasquez - who shot to fame while defending Johnny Depp in his blockbuster defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard - has become a victory sign for her clients.

Amber Heard, while speaking to NBC News for a “Dateline” special after losing the case, showered praise on Camille when the program's host Guthrie bluntly asked the actress if she thought she lost because her ex-husband “just had better lawyers” than she.

Heard said: "I will say his lawyers did certainly a better job of distracting the jury from the real issues,” the actress replied.

During the trial, Vasquez took a dig at Amber Heard, saying the actress gave “the performance of her life” and was merely acting in her explosive courtroom testimony.

Vasquez’s winning performance during the explosive six-week trial made her an unexpected star as well as a newly promoted partner in her firm. Now some fans think she's born to win.

Camille Vasquez, who's all set to represent “Yellowstone” actress Q’orianka Kilcher in a new fraud case, is making headlines ahead of her new legal battle as the majority of people believe she would win.

