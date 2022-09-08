Kanye West hits new milestone

Kanye West has once again deleted most of his Instagram posts after his rants on the platform.

The rapper's Instagram shows only one post which features a picture of his children and a caption about how he 'secured his brand' which they would inherit one day.





It is not for the first time Kanye has deleted his Instagram posts.

The rapper deleted all of his posts after attacking Pete Davidson who was dating Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian and her sisters no longer follow him on the photo and video sharing app.

The only members from the celebrity family who is following Kanye West on Instagram is Kris Jenner.

Meanwhile, Kanye has cross 17 million followers on the Facebook-owned app.



