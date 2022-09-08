 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West hits new milestone

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Kanye West hits new milestone

Kanye West has once again deleted most of his Instagram posts after his rants on the platform.

The rapper's Instagram shows only one post which features a picture of his children and a caption about how he  'secured his brand' which they would inherit one day.


Kanye West hits new milestone

It is not for the first time Kanye has deleted his Instagram posts.

The rapper deleted all of his posts after attacking Pete Davidson who was dating Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian and her sisters no longer follow him on the photo and video sharing app.

The only members from the celebrity family who is following Kanye West on Instagram is Kris Jenner.

Meanwhile, Kanye has cross 17 million followers on the Facebook-owned app.


More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles makes cheeky joke on spitting Chris Pine: 'Did he or did he not?'

Harry Styles makes cheeky joke on spitting Chris Pine: 'Did he or did he not?'
Leonardo DiCaprio ex in splits over baseless 'ageist' romance rumours: 'Puh-lease'

Leonardo DiCaprio ex in splits over baseless 'ageist' romance rumours: 'Puh-lease'
Pete Davidson was tired of 'pathetic love drama' with Kim: 'Would not last'

Pete Davidson was tired of 'pathetic love drama' with Kim: 'Would not last'
'Rings of Power' issues statement on racism against cast members of color

'Rings of Power' issues statement on racism against cast members of color
Queen, who had a large bruise on her hand, calls off meeting after 'full day' for UK's new PM

Queen, who had a large bruise on her hand, calls off meeting after 'full day' for UK's new PM
George Clooney, Julia Roberts reunite

George Clooney, Julia Roberts reunite
Prince Harry mocked over his shoes

Prince Harry mocked over his shoes

Hugh Jackman talks about 'The Son's

Hugh Jackman talks about 'The Son's

Amber Heard believes she lost as Johnny Depp had Camille Vasquez

Amber Heard believes she lost as Johnny Depp had Camille Vasquez

Harry flashes fake smile as Meghan dominates Manchester event

Harry flashes fake smile as Meghan dominates Manchester event
Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable as she channels her inner glamour model

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable as she channels her inner glamour model
Will Prince Harry offer an olive branch apology to Charles and William?

Will Prince Harry offer an olive branch apology to Charles and William?

Latest

view all