Thursday Sep 08 2022
Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon or Shraddha Kapoor to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Ashiqui 3

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Ashiqui 3 is talk of the town since its announcement. 

While Kartik Aaryan will play the main protagonist in the musical love story, fans are curious about the female lead of the project.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the team of the upcoming movie is on the hunt for female lead considering top names of B-Town.

While speaking to Pinkvilla a source close to the team revealed, “As we speak, the team is in the process of locking the cast and also giving those final touches to the script. Music seating has also begun, as the idea is to create an album that’s remembered for ages to come by. Buzz is, the team is considering three names at the moment – Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor. It’s one of these three actresses who will be the Aashiqui leading lady with Kartik Aaryan,”

For those unversed, the movie is the third instalment of the Ashiqui franchise. The project is produced by Mukesh Bhatt and directed by Anurag Basu. 

