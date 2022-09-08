 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lawrence reveals having two miscarriages while reflecting on Roe v Wade reversal

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Jennifer Lawrence reveals having two miscarriages while reflecting on Roe v Wade reversal
Jennifer Lawrence reveals having two miscarriages while reflecting on Roe v Wade reversal

Jennifer Lawrence talked about the Roe vs Wade reversal while revealing that she had “intended to get an abortion” but instead suffered a miscarriage.

The Hunger Games star disclosed during an interview with Vogue that she had two miscarriages before she gave birth to her son.

The actor said that she first got pregnant in her early twenties and later while shooting for her Netflix movie Don't Look Up which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” Lawrence said of the mishap during her first pregnancy to the publication.

Lawrence went on to say that she underwent a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage by getting tissues removed from her uterus.

The new mother also weighed in on the abortion law reversal, “I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant.”

“Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy,” she added.

Lawrence continued: “But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?”

The Oscar winner welcomed her son with husband Cooke Maroney earlier this year and finally revealed his name to be Cy after the American painter Cy Twombly, who is one of her beau’s favorite artists.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry waits for 'accountability', many lines were crossed by William: Scobie

Prince Harry waits for 'accountability', many lines were crossed by William: Scobie
Queen Elizabeth delays virtual Privy Council meeting following medical advice

Queen Elizabeth delays virtual Privy Council meeting following medical advice

Amber Heard ‘sedates’ baby Oonagh Paige Heard before stroller walks?

Amber Heard ‘sedates’ baby Oonagh Paige Heard before stroller walks?
Nicolas Cage welcomes baby girl with wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage welcomes baby girl with wife Riko Shibata
Kanye West hits new milestone

Kanye West hits new milestone

'Unsmiling' Prince Harry is 'personality-free' without Meghan Markle presence

'Unsmiling' Prince Harry is 'personality-free' without Meghan Markle presence
Harry Styles makes cheeky joke on spitting Chris Pine: 'Did he or did he not?'

Harry Styles makes cheeky joke on spitting Chris Pine: 'Did he or did he not?'
Leonardo DiCaprio ex in splits over baseless 'ageist' romance rumours: 'Puh-lease'

Leonardo DiCaprio ex in splits over baseless 'ageist' romance rumours: 'Puh-lease'

Latest

view all