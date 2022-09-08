Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde didn’t walk ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice premiere for THIS reason

File Footage

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde sparked split rumours after they were seen arriving at their hotly released film Don’t Worry Darling’s Venice premiere separately.

The one of the most talked about Hollywood lovebirds also did not sit together during the screening and were not spotted interacting with each other either.

A source close to director of the film told Hollywood Life that Styles and Wilde were “trying to keep the focus on the movie.”

“They intentionally decided to keep the focus off their relationship by not walking the carpet together because they don’t want to distract any more from the movie,” the insider added referring to speculations of Wilde’s fall-out with Florence Pugh.

However, the outlet shared that the filmmaker and the Watermelon Sugar star are “very much a united front; look at what they chose to wear. It’s no accident that they’re both in Gucci.”

The insider went on to add that Styles and Olivia are notoriously private about their love life, which is another reason that the fans could not catch any glimpse of their romance during the event.

The two intentionally kept their relationship out of the Venice Film Festival “because they did not want this to be all about them,” another source close to former One Direction band member said.

“They want the focus to be on their film, and they know that, if they present themselves as this touchy-feely couple, it will overshadow the film itself.”

“They’ve discussed how they will do press for this film for quite some time now,” the source shared. “They know the public is interested in their relationship, but the two of them have managed to keep it out of the spotlight, for the most part, up to this point.”

“Sure, they both feel the heat about this film and are well aware of the drama surrounding it. It has been a rocky road to get them to where they are today.

“But they both feel that they created something amazing, and their only goal right now is to promote that so that it can get as much positive exposure as possible.”

“For their individual careers, this film is very important for them. As far as their relationship goes, nothing has really changed,” the source concluded.



