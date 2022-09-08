 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William expecting ‘show stopping’ Prince Harry apology: Source

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

File Footage

New insight into the current nature of Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has been unearthed by a well-placed source.

The author of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s unofficial memoir, Omid Scobie addressed these rumours and brought them to light.

He weighed in on everything in one of his new articles, and it cited a family friend of both royals, per Express UK.

According to the source in question, “People are desperate for steps to be made but behind the scenes, there hasn’t been movement.”

Even as of now, Prince William is still reportedly ‘lying in wait’ for Prince Harry’s olive branch apology, which he ‘demands’ comes, straight from Prince Harry.

This is in reference to the decision to leak all private family matters, conversations, plans and secrets to the press. 

More From Entertainment:

Eva Mendes reveals she doesn’t miss acting: Here’s why

Eva Mendes reveals she doesn’t miss acting: Here’s why
Florence Pugh, Chris Pine to skip ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ NYC premiere amid cast feud

Florence Pugh, Chris Pine to skip ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ NYC premiere amid cast feud

Queen Elizabeth’s doctors issue health warning: ‘Under medical supervision’

Queen Elizabeth’s doctors issue health warning: ‘Under medical supervision’
Amber Heard's baby 'keeps changing sizes', world confused if Oonagh is real

Amber Heard's baby 'keeps changing sizes', world confused if Oonagh is real
Queen sends secret signals amid meeting with Liz Truss?

Queen sends secret signals amid meeting with Liz Truss?
Brad Pitt sets major style goals ahead of Venice Film Festival appearance

Brad Pitt sets major style goals ahead of Venice Film Festival appearance
Prince Charles’ aides ‘deeply distressed’ over tensions with Prince Harry

Prince Charles’ aides ‘deeply distressed’ over tensions with Prince Harry
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz barely interacted at first meeting: ‘Just didn’t click’

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz barely interacted at first meeting: ‘Just didn’t click’
Jennifer Lopez considering retirement?

Jennifer Lopez considering retirement?
Meghan Markle branded as a ‘terrible businessperson’ by Bethenny Frankel

Meghan Markle branded as a ‘terrible businessperson’ by Bethenny Frankel
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to ‘appease’ Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to ‘appease’ Netflix
Prince Louis appears determined rather than ‘nervous’ on first day at school

Prince Louis appears determined rather than ‘nervous’ on first day at school

Latest

view all