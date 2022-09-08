Prince William expecting ‘show stopping’ Prince Harry apology: Source

File Footage

New insight into the current nature of Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has been unearthed by a well-placed source.



The author of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s unofficial memoir, Omid Scobie addressed these rumours and brought them to light.

He weighed in on everything in one of his new articles, and it cited a family friend of both royals, per Express UK.

According to the source in question, “People are desperate for steps to be made but behind the scenes, there hasn’t been movement.”

Even as of now, Prince William is still reportedly ‘lying in wait’ for Prince Harry’s olive branch apology, which he ‘demands’ comes, straight from Prince Harry.

This is in reference to the decision to leak all private family matters, conversations, plans and secrets to the press.