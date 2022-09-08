 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham drops jaws with her chic appearance amid Nicola Peltz feud

File Footage

Victoria Beckham channeled her inner boss lady in a stylish outfit as she stepped out amid reports of feud with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

The wife of former legendary footballer David Beckham looked chic in a green boilersuit as she was spotted getting into her car.

The former Spice Girl paired her ensemble with elegant white heels and had her eyes covered with stylish oversized black sunglasses.

Picture Credit: Daily Mail
Picture Credit: Daily Mail
The fashion designer had her brunette hair tied in a pony tail while flaunting her natural beauty with barely any makeup on.

She chose not to wear any jewelry but had a golden watch in her left hand while she carried a black purse in her hands along with a book, her mobile and earphones.

Picture Credit: Daily Mail
Victoria’s outing comes following report that she is “fearful” of losing her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham as her hostility with her daughter-in-law continues.

Victoria does not have the same equation with her first-born like she used to before he tied the knot with the billionaire heiress this April.

Sources close to Victoria claim that she is “distraught and fearful” that the fallout with Nicola will affect her close relationship with Brooklyn, who she has barely seen since his wedding. 

