Thursday Sep 08 2022
Piers Morgan makes big statement amid Queen's health fears

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Britain's Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the news that her health has deteriorated with her family flying to be with her.

The former Good Morning Britain host has said that he "can't imagine Britain" without Her Majesty in a message, which comes after it was revealed that the Queen is receiving medical supervision as her family flock to her.

Piers has also changed his profile picture to a throwback snap of himself with the Queen - where the duo look much younger.

Taking to Twitter Piers penned a touching note which read: "I can’t even imagine Britain without this Queen. Very unsettling day."

Fans and followers of the broadcaster were quick to comment on his message, with many agreeing with his words, with one wrote: "True of the entire Commonwealth I'm sure Piers, as I sit here in Canada with tears leaking."

"Whether you’re a royalist or not, she is someone’s mum, granny and great grandmother. She is the heart of a family who’s coming towards the end of her life and this is sad news," another reacted.

Piers Morgan's tweet came soon after the news broke that the Queen was under medical supervision after her health had deteriorated.

