Thursday Sep 08 2022
Kate Middleton stuck with 'mommy duties' as royals land in Balmoral for Queen

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Kate Middleton has seemingly stayed back in her new Windsor abode as the rest of the royal family members have touched down Scotland.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted picking up her kids; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from school as father Prince William, is at Balmoral Castle.

Today was the first day for the Cambridge kids at their new £50k-a-year Lambrook School.

William is also joined by father Prince Charles and his uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward at the Aberdeen residence.

Kate Middleton stuck with mommy duties as royals land in Balmoral for Queen

This comes after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen is under 'medical supervision' at Balmoral. The statement further adds the doctors are 'concerned' for the health.

