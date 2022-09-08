 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'not going' with Prince Harry amid Balmoral 'family moment'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Meghan Markle is reportedly not accompanying husband Prince Harry to visit the ailing Queen.

The Duchess of Sussex is staying back in London as Harry jets off to Balmoral alongside other royal family members, reports BBC.

The royal correspondents suggest that this is "not a moment for her to be up at Balmoral" as Harry stays closed to blood,

Harry is reportedly on his way to Scotland while William has already landed with their uncles, Prince Andrew and Edward.

This comes after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen is under 'medical supervision' at Balmoral. The statement further adds the doctors are 'concerned' for the health.


More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton stuck with 'mommy duties' as royals land in Balmoral for Queen

Kate Middleton stuck with 'mommy duties' as royals land in Balmoral for Queen
Prince William, Andrew, Edward land in Aberdeen while Harry and Meghan arrive separately

Prince William, Andrew, Edward land in Aberdeen while Harry and Meghan arrive separately
Queen’s health alert pushes UK to ‘Operation London Bridge’?

Queen’s health alert pushes UK to ‘Operation London Bridge’?
Prince Harry under fire for ‘dramatizing’ darkest time amid Queen's woes

Prince Harry under fire for ‘dramatizing’ darkest time amid Queen's woes
Queen Elizabeth’s heir Prince Charles ‘no fan favorite’: Who will be king?’

Queen Elizabeth’s heir Prince Charles ‘no fan favorite’: Who will be king?’
Mindy Kaling weighs in on Hollywood’s double stands for 'impatient' men and women

Mindy Kaling weighs in on Hollywood’s double stands for 'impatient' men and women
Piers Morgan makes big statement amid Queen's health fears

Piers Morgan makes big statement amid Queen's health fears
Netflix reportedly settle ‘The Queen's Gambit’ lawsuit with chess grandmaster

Netflix reportedly settle ‘The Queen's Gambit’ lawsuit with chess grandmaster
Meghan Markle to repeat her ‘canny move’ at WellChild Awards?

Meghan Markle to repeat her ‘canny move’ at WellChild Awards?
Queen Elizabeth sparks leukaemia concerns: report

Queen Elizabeth sparks leukaemia concerns: report
Queen's well-wishers gather at Balmoral Castle: 'Something serious going on'

Queen's well-wishers gather at Balmoral Castle: 'Something serious going on'
Ozzy Osbourne defends his wife Sharon over racist allegations

Ozzy Osbourne defends his wife Sharon over racist allegations

Latest

view all