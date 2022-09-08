Meghan Markle 'not going' with Prince Harry amid Balmoral 'family moment'

Meghan Markle is reportedly not accompanying husband Prince Harry to visit the ailing Queen.

The Duchess of Sussex is staying back in London as Harry jets off to Balmoral alongside other royal family members, reports BBC.

The royal correspondents suggest that this is "not a moment for her to be up at Balmoral" as Harry stays closed to blood,

Harry is reportedly on his way to Scotland while William has already landed with their uncles, Prince Andrew and Edward.

This comes after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen is under 'medical supervision' at Balmoral. The statement further adds the doctors are 'concerned' for the health.





