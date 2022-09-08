Liz Truss dubbed 'unlucky' as Queen pushed to 'medical observation' at Balmoral

Newly elected British Prime Minister Liz Truss is making rounds on the internet as frail Queen struggles at Balmoral.



Truss, who was the last public figure to see the Queen before Buckingham Palace dropped the health bomb, is branded 'unlucky' for the monarch.

Turning to Twitter, netizens shared their two cents about the PM's meeting with Her Majesty on Tuesday.



"Unlucky @trussliz it looks like your energy price cap won't be on the front page anymore!!" one wrote.

"Liz Truss was the last public figure to see her before she died Unlucky Truss," added another.

"Thoughts of the country are with the Queen," said Liz in an official statement today.



Liz Truss is the 15th Prime Minister under the Queen. She replaced Boris Johnson earlier this month.