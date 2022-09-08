 
Thursday Sep 08 2022
Web Desk

'Queen has not been sent to hospital, speaks volumes': Ingrid Seward

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II is surrounded by her family members amid distressed health alert.

Commenting upon the monarch's condition with BBC, royal expert Ingrid Seward touches upon the significance of Her Majesty spending time at Balmoral instead of a hospital in Aberdeen.

"I feel very much what everybody is feeling," she began.

"It is a very poignant moment, we quite know what is going to happen.

"Queen has not been sent to hospital speaks volumes. They want to keep her comfortable. We have to wait for the news, whether it be good or bad. That is the situation," Ms Sewards continued.

"It is very sad. We saw the Queen with Liz Truss 48 hours ago. She looked so happy. We should hope for the best.

Speaking further on the Queen and her love for public life, Ms Seward added: "She hates letting people down and always wanted to get down with the job."

