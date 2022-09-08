Netflix drops trailer of 'Glass Onions: A Knives Out': Cast, Release Date, more

Thursday Sep 08, 2022
Netflix shares the much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming mystery thriller Glass Onions: A Knives Out on September 8, Thursday.
Glass Onions: A Knives Out is a sequel to the film Knives Out, revolving around a tech billionaire named Miles Bron who plans a getaway trip with his friends to his private Island.
The plot gets interesting when a murder is committed and Detective Benoit Blanc is put in charge of the case.
Directed by Rian Johnson, the movie is all set to premiere on December 23, on Netflix.