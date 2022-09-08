 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix drops trailer of 'Glass Onions: A Knives Out': Cast, Release Date, more

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Netflix shares a glimpse of Glass Onions: A Knives Out, the upcoming sequel of Knives Out
Netflix shares a glimpse of 'Glass Onions: A Knives Out', the upcoming sequel of 'Knives Out'

Netflix shares the much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming mystery thriller Glass Onions: A Knives Out on September 8, Thursday.

Glass Onions: A Knives Out is a sequel to the film Knives Out, revolving around a tech billionaire named Miles Bron who plans a getaway trip with his friends to his private Island.

The plot gets interesting when a murder is committed and Detective Benoit Blanc is put in charge of the case.


Cast:

  • Daniel Craig
  • Edward Norton
  • Janelle Monáe 
  • Kathryn Hahn 
  • Leslie Odom 
  • Jessica Henwick 
  • Madelyn Cline
  • Kate Hudson 
  • Dave Bautista 
  • Ethan Hawke


Release Date:

Directed by Rian Johnson, the movie is all set to premiere on December  23, on Netflix.


Check out the Trailer:



More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber react to Queen Elizabeth's death

Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber react to Queen Elizabeth's death

US President Joe Biden leads international tributes to Queen Elizabeth: 'She charmed us with her wit'

US President Joe Biden leads international tributes to Queen Elizabeth: 'She charmed us with her wit'
Princess Charlotte’s comparison video with Kate Middleton goes viral: Watch

Princess Charlotte’s comparison video with Kate Middleton goes viral: Watch
Prince Harry not seen in Balmoral plane for Queen Elizabeth II?

Prince Harry not seen in Balmoral plane for Queen Elizabeth II?
Prince William found out about Prince Harry’s UK trip through news?

Prince William found out about Prince Harry’s UK trip through news?
Photos: Buckingham Palace 'enveloped in sadness' after Queen's death

Photos: Buckingham Palace 'enveloped in sadness' after Queen's death
King Charles shares first statement since Queen Elizabeth II’s death: 'My Mother'

King Charles shares first statement since Queen Elizabeth II’s death: 'My Mother'
Prince Charles becomes the new King of England

Prince Charles becomes the new King of England
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral laid bare: Britain says ‘London Bridge is Down’

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral laid bare: Britain says ‘London Bridge is Down’
Prince Charles - New King - will be known as Charles III

Prince Charles - New King - will be known as Charles III
'Queen has not been sent to hospital, speaks volumes': Ingrid Seward

'Queen has not been sent to hospital, speaks volumes': Ingrid Seward
Queen's health fears: Prince Andrew, William and other royals come together at a difficult time

Queen's health fears: Prince Andrew, William and other royals come together at a difficult time

Latest

view all