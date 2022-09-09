Prince Harry joins his brother William, other royals at Balmoral after Queen dies

Prince Harry has arrived at Balmoral, where a few floral tributes have already been laid, a few hours after his brother William and Princes Andrew and Edward.



The Duke of Sussex has reportedly joined other members of the Royal Family as they are mourning the death of the Queen, who breathed her last on Thursday.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle did not travel with him to Scotland, while the couple's daughter Lilibet and son Archie are in California.

All the royals appeared together at the this difficult time. Prince Andrew and William were also seen together at Balmoral.

However, Harry reportedly could not meet his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at her last moments.