 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry looks outcast, holds back tears outside Balmoral: Photo

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Prince Harry screamed devastation as he arrived to see his beloved grand mother one last time.

The Duke of Sussex was the last royal to join his family at the Scotland castle, where the monarch passed away 'peacefully'.

Harry was spotted in a convoy of cars as he reached the venue. He came straight from London, unaccompanied by wife Meghan Markle. 

Prince Harry looks outcast, holds back tears outside Balmoral: Photo

Elder brother Prince William, father King Charles III and uncles Prince Andrew and Edward were already by the Queen's side by the time Harry arrived.

Harry and Meghan's Archewell website homepage later paid a tribute to Her Majesty.

"In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022," read the note on website.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Archewell website

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Archewell website

Prince Charles removed from ‘Line of Succession’ list after Queen’s death?

Prince Charles removed from ‘Line of Succession’ list after Queen’s death?
Prince William: popular prince becomes heir to the throne

Prince William: popular prince becomes heir to the throne
Prince William was 'too late', Queen had passed before family reached Balmoral

Prince William was 'too late', Queen had passed before family reached Balmoral
Heavens open gates for Queen, breathtaking rainbow shines over Buckingham Palace

Heavens open gates for Queen, breathtaking rainbow shines over Buckingham Palace
Queen to finally reunite with beloved husband Prince Philip, burial place disclosed

Queen to finally reunite with beloved husband Prince Philip, burial place disclosed
'Vikings': Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha mourns death of Queen Elizabeth

'Vikings': Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha mourns death of Queen Elizabeth

Piers Morgan cries, 'cannot imagine' Britain without Queen: 'Blow to national psyche'

Piers Morgan cries, 'cannot imagine' Britain without Queen: 'Blow to national psyche'
Putin sends open condolences to King Charles: 'Queen was loved and respected'

Putin sends open condolences to King Charles: 'Queen was loved and respected'
Camilla: from Diana's 'rottweiler' to Charles' Queen Consort

Camilla: from Diana's 'rottweiler' to Charles' Queen Consort
Charles to inherit queen's private fortune

Charles to inherit queen's private fortune
Queen Elizabeth's death: Plans for her lying in state and funeral

Queen Elizabeth's death: Plans for her lying in state and funeral

Latest

view all