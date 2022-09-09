 
Fan can speak to King Charles ‘privately’ after Queen Elizabeth’s death

The British Royal Family has just opened up a private chain of communication with their close fans and has even offered some a chance to privately convene with the reigning King.

The opportunity has been shared on the official Royal Family page and includes a template where fans have been urged to send messages of condolences” to King Charles since they will be “passed onto” members of the Firm.

The entire announcement reads, “A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity,” for those in mourning, and wish to become a part of the “book of condolence.”

Check it out Below:


