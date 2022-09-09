Busan Government backs off from bearing expenses of free BTS Concert

Busan Government backs out from their promise, asking HYBE to cover the costs for the free BTS concert

Busan Government believes HYBE is responsible to bear the costs of the free BTS concert and fans are not happy about it.

In early August, it was announced that BTS were made the face of 2030 Busan World Expo, and were going to hold a free concert in Busan.

Since then, the scheduled concert has faced multiple problems even before the event has taken place.

The last controversy was the location where Busan Metropolitan Government designated a parking lot as the venue for the concert, which later got changed due to a strong negative public response.

On September 7, the government issued a new statement that Busan and the Expo Committee, both are short on funds, therefore HYBE should bear the costs for the concert.

According to the news reports, they even suggested that HYBE can acquire sponsors and cover the costs which according to industry experts, will be ₩7.00 billion KRW (about $5.10 million USD).

The already frustrated fans became more furious as they feel that the government is trying their best to milk out BTS’s impact for their own agenda.

As per Koreaboo, HYBE immediately took notice of the situation, revealing their plan to invite potential companies as their official event sponsors, but the names have not yet been shared.