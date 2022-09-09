Buckingham Palace issues latest detailed statement

British royal family will observe a period of mourning that ends on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with flags at royal residences to remain at half mast, Buckingham Palace said in latest detailed statement.



Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died on Thursday. She was 96.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement on Thursday.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement at 6:30 pm (1730 GMT).

Now, the latest statement issued from the palace reads: “Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral. The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course.”

