Queen put on ‘brave face’ despite ‘considerable pain’ before death

Queen Elizabeth’s appearance at her final appointment signalled her death, explained an Australian doctor.



According to Dr Deb Cohen-Jones, the Queen was possibly in ‘considerable pain’ as her ‘mottled’ hands during her meeting with Liz Truss is a sign of peripheral vascular disease.

“t looks like there is possibly evidence of peripheral vascular disease. It's a blood circulation disorder that causes the blood vessels outside of your heart and brain to narrow, block, or spasm,' she told FEMAIL.

"It can sometimes result in heart failure. If your peripheral circulation is that poor, organs aren't receiving a good blood supply. It can be a sign of multi-organ failure," she explained.

Dr Deb confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II 'would have been in a lot of pain' if she suffered from the chronic disease because 'it looks quite severe'.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace on Thursday announced that Britain’s longest-serving monarch dies ‘peacefully’ at her Balmoral house.