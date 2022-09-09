Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Who will attend the service at Westminster Abbey?

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday afternoon.

Ahead of her state funeral that is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in less than two weeks, royal analysts have begun speculations who will attend Her Majesty's final services.

While the official details for the Queen’s funeral have yet to be announced, it has been reported that all of the royal family members will attend the service, including her children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will most definitely be in attendance, while it's not yet confirmed if their three children; George, Charlotte and Louis will accompany them.

Prince Harry, who is currently in Balmoral – mourning the death of his grandmother, will likely attend the funeral. He also attended his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.

However, it is also not clear whether the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle will join him for the funeral.

Aside from royal family members, heads of state, prime minister and president, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

Newly appointed British Prime Minister Liz Truss will likely be among those in attendance.

Queen’s funeral is expected to be televised and further details on this are expected to be announced shortly by the Buckingham Palace.