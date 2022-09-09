 
Friday Sep 09 2022
Web Desk

Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Kim Kardashian reveals why she decided to pursue legal career

Kim Kardashian has recently elaborated on why she decided to pursue her law studies in a latest interview.

According to Insider, the reality star appeared on Hilary and Chelsea Clinton’s docuseries Gutsy where she revealed that her children were her motivation behind her legal career.

While recalling about her “baby bar law” exam that she failed three times, Kim said, “My kids were there every time I opened my results.”

So, when she passed in December 2012, the entrepreneur mentioned, “They saw me cry the best tears of happiness that like, I did it. I mean, that is one of the reasons that I just fight so hard.”

Speaking of how black children are always under scrutiny compared to white ones, the media personality asserted, “If my kids were to get arrested, just don't have as good of a chance if I were to get arrested, if you were to get arrested, or my kids.”

Meanwhile, Kim, who has four children and she shares with Ye, previously known as Kanye West, shared that he was also part of “her decision”.

In earlier interview, Kim had expressed her concerns over raising “four Black kids in this society”.

"I want to do as much as I can to make their lives easier,” she added. 

