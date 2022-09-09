 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

'Peaky Blinders' season 6: release date on Netflix announced

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Peaky Blinders is all set to bring its sixth and final season on Netflix this year
              Peaky Blinders is all set to bring its sixth and final season on Netflix this year

The British crime drama Peaky Blinders announced the release date for its sixth and final season on Netflix.

The final season of the show comprises six episodes, with Tommy Shelby setting off to North America in search of more opportunities.

Season 6 of the show aired on BBC One, from first episode streaming on February 3 to the last episode running on April 3, 2022, gathering almost 5.42 million views for the season.

The star studded cast including Cillian Murphy, Sophie Rundle and Paul Anderson return season finale while James Frecheville, Conrad Khan, Stephen Graham and Amber Anderson are introduced as new faces.

The new season will hit Netflix UK on October 3, 2022 and is expected to run on the streaming platform for the next 10 years.

