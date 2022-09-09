 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
What happens to Netflix ‘The Crown’ after Queen Elizabeth’s death?

What happens to Netflix ‘The Crown’ after Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Emmy-winning Netflix drama The Crown has reportedly halted the production on its fifth season following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday afternoon.

The longest reigning monarch in British history died at the age of 96 at her home in Balmoral, a estate in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.

The Queen’s sad demise has left The Crown fans wondering how the production of the royal series will address the monarch’s death in the upcoming seasons and it has been revealed that the makers had already planned their own version of ‘Operation London Bridge.’

The plan also includes the announcement of Queen’s death, the period of official mourning, and the details of her state funeral.

“We have our own version of Operation London Bridge,” a series insider told The New York Post. “This is particularly pertinent for if we are filming.”

Meanwhile, showrunner Peter Morgan never expressed intentions for The Crown to get so close to the modern era.

“I try to keep focused on history and not the present day,” he previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “I like to make sure there is at least a generation between the events I’m writing about and what’s going on all around me.”

The Crown is in production on its sixth season. The show’s fifth installment is slated to premiere in November, with Imelda Staunton as the queen, Dominic West as Prince Charles (now King Charles III) and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. 

