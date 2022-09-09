Britney Spears says she’s not ‘crazy’ after son Jayden questioned her intellect

File Footage

Britney Spears said she’s not “dangerous or crazy” in a series of social media posts following her son Jayden comments on her mental health.

Taking to Instagram, the Hold Me Closer hit-maker dropped a video grooving to Noga Ere song NAILS while donning a yellow top paired with black Nike shorts.

“Y’all I am not scared anymore and you know what??? I’m not dangerous or crazy at all… classy people!!!” she captioned the reel.

“Just being the home girl people all know me to be!!! No sitting in chairs for 10 hours a day 7 days a week!!!” Spears added referring to her past claims of being abused in her conservatorship by her family.

Spears then went on to advise her 42.1 million followers to “keep smiling.”

The pop star then shared a selfie sporting a red top featuring white floral patterns as she could be seen seated on an aircraft.

“Me trying to be sexy and (expletive) feeling myself on gram… but damn it actually helps with my confidence … but here’s me not on instagram !!!!! I’m so weird sorry!!!” she wrote beside the photo.

The social media posts come following her 15-year-old son Jayden’s interview with Daily Mail in which he said that her mother posts nude snaps on Instagram “to get some attention.”



“This has gone on for years and years and years and there's a high chance that this will never stop, but I'm hoping for me that she will stop,” he added.

At one point in interview, the teenager said that the strained relationship with his mother can be fixed but "it's just going to take a lot of time and effort.”

“I just want her to get better mentally," he continued. "When she gets better I really want to see her again."