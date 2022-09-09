 
Friday Sep 09 2022
King Charles Speech: Monarch keeps Queen in sight with tear-jerking photo

Friday Sep 09, 2022

King Charles III is addressing Britain for the first time after his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

Speaking to the nation as the new monarch, the 73-year-old talked about his mother's devotion to public duty.

"In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples," said Charles.

"That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life. She made sacrifices for duty.

"Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never waivered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss.

"In her life of service we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which make us great as Nations. The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign.

"And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people."

Charles III was declared King upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022.

