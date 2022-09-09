 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles speech: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get ‘love’ amid royal rift

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were mentioned with love in King Charles III’s first speech to the United Kingdom as the monarch after Queen Elizabeth’s death, a welcome change after months of alleged ‘feud’.

Charles, who assumed the role of the monarch after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, spoke to Britons on September 9 in a heartfelt address.

Speaking to his people, King Charles reserved a special comment for Prince Harry and Meghan, saying: “I express my love for Prince Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

It comes just as King Charles also bestowed the coveted titles of Prince and Princess of Wales to his eldest son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

