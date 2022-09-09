 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's former 'Suits' co-stars pay rich tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Celebrities, actors, and prominent public figures around the world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Amid all, Meghan Markle's former Suits co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Rachael Harris have paid their respects to the Queen after news of her death aged 96 on Thursday.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, starred as Rachel Zane in the American legal drama series for seven seasons from 2011 until 2018, alongside the likes of Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht.

She then quit the series and her final episode aired one month before she tied the knot with Prince Harry, 37, at Windsor Castle, marking the end of her acting career.

Meghan Markles former Suits co-stars pay rich tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II

Following the sad news of the Queen's passing, Meghan's former co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Sarah Rafferty, who starred as fan favourite Donna Paulsen - a close friend of Meghan's character Rachel, took to Instagram on Friday to share her heartfelt condolences.

Meghan Markles former Suits co-stars pay rich tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II

The actress, 49, thanked the monarch for 'normalizing having a respected woman in power' as she paid her respects to Her Majesty.

She penned: 'Living a life of service, leading by example with dignity, strength, and devotion while inspiring many…Thank you for normalizing having a respected woman in power, Your Majesty. Rest In Peace.

'Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones, and to all who are mourning in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.'

Suits star Rachael Harris, who played Sheila Sazs on the show, took to her Instagram Stories to re-share a drawing of the Queen walking holding hands with Paddington Bear.

A caption alongside the picture read: ''Paddington?', 'Yes M'am...!', 'Do you think you could take us to Prince Phillip, I'm feeling extremely tired now...?', 'Of course Your Majesty, this way.'


More From Entertainment:

King Charles speech: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get ‘love’ amid royal rift

King Charles speech: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get ‘love’ amid royal rift
King Charles III in tears as he gives first speech after Queen Elizabeth’s death

King Charles III in tears as he gives first speech after Queen Elizabeth’s death
King Charles Speech: Monarch keeps Queen in sight with tear-jerking photo

King Charles Speech: Monarch keeps Queen in sight with tear-jerking photo
Kate Middleton FIRST EVER royal to land 'Princess of Wales' title after Diana

Kate Middleton FIRST EVER royal to land 'Princess of Wales' title after Diana
Prince William is officially the new Prince of Wales: King Charles II

Prince William is officially the new Prince of Wales: King Charles II
Salma Hayek pens heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death

Salma Hayek pens heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death
King Charles III to modify official signature upon Queen Elizabeth’s death

King Charles III to modify official signature upon Queen Elizabeth’s death
Meghan Markle’s estranged dad reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s death amid royal feud

Meghan Markle’s estranged dad reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s death amid royal feud
Will Prince William be the next Prince of Wales? Details

Will Prince William be the next Prince of Wales? Details

Fans want Johnny Depp to share condolence message for Queen Elizabeth II after her death

Fans want Johnny Depp to share condolence message for Queen Elizabeth II after her death
Britney Spears says she’s not ‘crazy’ after son Jayden questioned her intellect

Britney Spears says she’s not ‘crazy’ after son Jayden questioned her intellect

‘The Fault in Our Stars’ actors Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort spark dating rumours

‘The Fault in Our Stars’ actors Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort spark dating rumours

Latest

view all