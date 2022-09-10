Shia LaBeouf opens up about his mother’s death amid Olivia Wilde claims

Shia LaBeouf is opening up about the passing of his mother Shayna Saide in the midst of his dispute with Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde

The actor, 36, speaking via email Thursday with The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed the death of Saide at the age of 80 at a hospital in Los Angeles, on August 27 as he was at her bedside at the moment she passed away.

The timing of Saide's death came as LaBeouf was responding to allegations by Wilde that he was fired from her new film.

On Thursday, in response to Wilde's claims in a Vanity Fair piece that LaBeouf had a 'combative energy' and that his methods were 'not conducive to the ethos' she had hoped for, he told THR, 'It is what it is - every blessing to her and her film.'

LaBeouf recalled the sad moments leading to his mother's passing, saying that she 'was full of fear in her last moments,' as she was 'frantic' and 'asking the doctor what this tube was and what that machine did.'



