Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke exude couple goals with PDA-filled snaps

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darkecertainly make an adorable couple.

Their gorgeous and oftentimes PDA-filled snaps continue to melt hearts and this time was no different.

The loved-up couple were spotted together on Thursday at the premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story during the Toronto International Film Festival and left fans gushing over their chemistry.

The actor, 33, cut a chic figure as he cosied up to his glamorous partner of ten years, 37, with the couple seen sweetly gazing at each other as they posed for cameras.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Daniel, who portrays the lead role of Weird Al in the film, looked dapper in a dark navy suit which he paired with a patterned blue and white shirt and black shoes.

Meanwhile, his American girlfriend stood out in a bold blue laser cut midi dress which she teamed with silver heels with bow detail.

The couple met while working together on the film Kill Your Darlings and have been together for more than a decade, but rarely step out together in professional settings.

The forthcoming film is currently set to premiere on the Roku streaming service later this year.



