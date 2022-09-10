First look into Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action: Watch

First look into Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action

Disney just unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid live-action, and it is sure to get fans nostalgic.

On September 9th at the D23 Disney fan event, the first ever trailer was played for its live-action remake. D23 Expo celebrates the Walt Disney Company and all of its beloved stories and worlds; and shares a sneak peek into upcoming Disney movies.

Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, the teaser shares a glimpse of the titular character swimming through the deep blue ocean.

In the snippet, the iconic ‘Part of Your World’ could be heard playing in the background as Ariel swims through the reefs into a shipwreck.

Directed by Rob Marshall – who directed Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and is helming several other Disney projects – this remake boasts a stellar cast. Starring Javier Bardem will play King Triton and Melissa McCarthy will be playing evil Ursula. In addition to these, Daveed Diggs will be the voice of Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder and Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle.

Disney will be releasing The Little Mermaid in theatres on May 26, 2023.

