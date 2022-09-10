 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 10 2022
By
Web Desk

First look into Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action: Watch

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

First look into Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action
First look into Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action

Disney just unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid live-action, and it is sure to get fans nostalgic.

On September 9th at the D23 Disney fan event, the first ever trailer was played for its live-action remake. D23 Expo celebrates the Walt Disney Company and all of its beloved stories and worlds; and shares a sneak peek into upcoming Disney movies.

Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, the teaser shares a glimpse of the titular character swimming through the deep blue ocean.

In the snippet, the iconic ‘Part of Your World’ could be heard playing in the background as Ariel swims through the reefs into a shipwreck.

Directed by Rob Marshall – who directed Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and is helming several other Disney projects – this remake boasts a stellar cast. Starring Javier Bardem will play King Triton and Melissa McCarthy will be playing evil Ursula. In addition to these, Daveed Diggs will be the voice of Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder and Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle.

Disney will be releasing The Little Mermaid in theatres on May 26, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry has to bow to Queen Consort Camilla as 'protocol changes'

Prince Harry has to bow to Queen Consort Camilla as 'protocol changes'
One queen, many presidents: Elizabeth II's ties with America

One queen, many presidents: Elizabeth II's ties with America
Gigi Hadid baby 'genius' Khai is always 'jumping off things': 'Blessing'

Gigi Hadid baby 'genius' Khai is always 'jumping off things': 'Blessing'
Kylie Jenner not 'ready to share' son name, boyfriend changes moniker every day

Kylie Jenner not 'ready to share' son name, boyfriend changes moniker every day
Netflix Top binge worthy Royal shows and movies, list inside

Netflix Top binge worthy Royal shows and movies, list inside

Bella Hadid admits 'chronic anxiety' triggered smoking 'since age of 14'

Bella Hadid admits 'chronic anxiety' triggered smoking 'since age of 14'
Taylor Swift says 'All Too Well' film inspired by '70s movies

Taylor Swift says 'All Too Well' film inspired by '70s movies
Prince William and Kate Middleton change their titles on social media

Prince William and Kate Middleton change their titles on social media

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

After Queen Elizabeth's death, Denmark's Margrethe now Europe's longest serving monarch

After Queen Elizabeth's death, Denmark's Margrethe now Europe's longest serving monarch
Julia Fox accentuates her hourglass figure in bold black gown

Julia Fox accentuates her hourglass figure in bold black gown
Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke exude couple goals with PDA-filled snaps

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke exude couple goals with PDA-filled snaps

Latest

view all