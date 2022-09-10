 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 10 2022
King Charles fought emotions to 'strongly deliver' Harry position in family: Expert

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

King Charles III tried to contain his sentiments as he spoke of son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in first address to the nation.

The 73-year-old spoke to the nation and the Commonwealth for the first time during his Kingship, and sent his blessings to children in California.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," said Charles.

Body language expert Adrianne Carter notes the monarch seemed to be having a strong emotional response as he spoke about his estranged son.

She said: "[It was] slightly uncomfortable for him, as shown by the slightly longer blink, but [he] delivered strongly and [placed] them firmly abroad."

Charles also held back tears as he fondly spoke of his deceased mother, Elizabeth II.

She added: "King Charles becomes strongly emotional which we see in the eyes becoming watery and skin change in colour - truly heartfelt from a son to his mother," she said.

"When King Charles talks about the 'sense of loss,' the sadness becomes even more visible on his face," she adds,

