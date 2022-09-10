King Charles ‘restricted’ Meghan Markle to see the Queen before her death, reports

King Charles III had a phone conversation with the Duke of Sussex advising him to come to the Balmoral Castle to see Queen Elizabeth in her final moments as the members of the royal family gathered to be with her on Thursday morning.

Latest reports revealed that Prince Harry was told by Charles, 73, not to bring his wife, Meghan Markle to the Queen’s deathbed at Balmoral Castle.

The speculations regarding why the Duchess of Sussex didn’t travel with Harry to Balmoral on Thursday have finally came to an end as The Sun has reported that Markle was not ‘welcome’ to join the rest of the royal family.

A source told the outlet, “Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time.”

“It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome,” the source further added.

Prince Harry was the first royal to leave the Scottish estate 90 minutes after the news of the passing of the Queen was announced.