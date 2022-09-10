Piers Morgan reminds world about Meghan Markle’s claims Archie barred from being a Prince

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has reminded the world about ‘Princess Pinocchio’ Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s claims regarding her children’s royal titles.



Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids Archie and Lilibet have become ‘His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex and Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet of Sussex’.

Sharing a CNN story about the royal titles on Twitter, Piers Morgan said “REMINDER: Princess Pinocchio told the world on Oprah that her son was barred from being a Prince because of his skin colour.”

Lilibet and Archie became Princess and Prince respectively as a result of conventions created over a century ago that the grandchildren of the monarch automatically receive royal titles.

Meanwhile, Charles III has expressed his "love for Harry and Meghan" in his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."