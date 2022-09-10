Emily Ratajkowski files for divorce from ‘serial cheater’ husband Sebastian: Report

Emily Ratajkowski has reportedly filed for divorce from “serial cheater” husband Sebastian Bear-McClard two months after split.

The 31-year-old model parted ways from her 41-year-old husband of four years over cheating allegations as per recent reports.

According to Page Six, the Gone Girl actor filed for divorce at the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday few days after referring to herself as a “recently single person” in a TikTok video.

The divorce of the former lovebirds is being contested, which means there are issues to be litigated, the outlet shared.

The same publication broke the news of the couple’s breakup two months ago when a close friend of Emily told the outlet, "Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog."

Emily and Sebastian secretly got married in 2018 and welcomed a baby boy in March 2021 named Sylvester.

A source previously told People Magazine in July that following the split from her husband, Emily is focusing on parenting her son.

“They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing OK,” the insider told the outlet. “She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”