Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis’ bond grew ‘stronger’ following his health scare

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ relationship has become “stronger” after the No Strings Attached star’s rare autoimmune disorder diagnosis.



A source shared with Us Magazine that the Black Swan actor, 39, “was terrified” that she might lose her beloved husband, 44, during his health battle.

However, the actor walked every step of the way with Kutcher while he fought the disease that he described as a “super rare” form of “vasculitis.”

“Ashton and Mila have a very small social circle, they have a few close friends that are like family that have been there for Mila and Ashton throughout his health battle,” a source told the outlet.

The insider went on to say that Kunis was “there every step of the way” for Kutcher, and was “terrified about losing” her husband.

“This had made their bond grow even stronger,” the source added.

Kutcher talked about his health scare during an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge in August.

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium,” the actor explained.

He further shared what he learned from the experience, “The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?”

“You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them,” he said before adding that he was lucky to be alive.

Later, Kutcher, who married Kunis in 2015 and shares two kids with her, Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5, revealed in social media post that he has been “fully recovered.”

“Ashton still found time for working at home, business and investments is his great passion and it also helped him navigate this scary year,” the insider shared of his journey following the health battle.