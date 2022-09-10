Queen once turned down The Beatles to watch drama series ‘Twin Peaks’

Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, allegedly rejected The Beatles’ Paul McCartney’s offer to play a few songs for her birthday.

A hilarious anecdote about the monarch, who breathed her last at Balmoral at the age of 96, has emerged that she ditched The Beatles gig to watch the drama series Twin Peaks.

During his 2011 NME interview, the Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti recalled: “When [McCartney] met her, he started to say, ‘I’m honoured to be here tonight, your Majesty, and I’m going to play some music for you,'"

“And the Queen says, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay, it’s five to eight, and I have to go and watch Twin Peaks!'” he added.

Meanwhile, King Charles III recently spoke to the nation to pay a tribute to his “darling Mama”.

“As you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you," the King said on Friday.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

“May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.”