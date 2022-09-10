 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen once turned down The Beatles to watch drama series ‘Twin Peaks’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Queen once turned down The Beatles to watch drama series ‘Twin Peaks’
Queen once turned down The Beatles to watch drama series ‘Twin Peaks’

Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, allegedly rejected The Beatles’ Paul McCartney’s offer to play a few songs for her birthday.

A hilarious anecdote about the monarch, who breathed her last at Balmoral at the age of 96, has emerged that she ditched The Beatles gig to watch the drama series Twin Peaks.

During his 2011 NME interview, the Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti recalled: “When [McCartney] met her, he started to say, ‘I’m honoured to be here tonight, your Majesty, and I’m going to play some music for you,'"

“And the Queen says, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay, it’s five to eight, and I have to go and watch Twin Peaks!'” he added.

Meanwhile, King Charles III recently spoke to the nation to pay a tribute to his “darling Mama”.

“As you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you," the King said on Friday.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

“May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.”

More From Entertainment:

BREAKING: Charles III formally declared King at Accession Council ceremony

BREAKING: Charles III formally declared King at Accession Council ceremony
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin placed at Balmoral castle for THIS heartwarming reason

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin placed at Balmoral castle for THIS heartwarming reason

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis’ bond grew ‘stronger’ following his health scare

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis’ bond grew ‘stronger’ following his health scare
Queen’s bees notified of monarch’s death in bizarre tradition

Queen’s bees notified of monarch’s death in bizarre tradition
Prince Charles BTS video of first speech as king goes viral

Prince Charles BTS video of first speech as king goes viral
Queen Consort Camilla ‘doesn’t expect to be loved’: report

Queen Consort Camilla ‘doesn’t expect to be loved’: report
Emily Ratajkowski files for divorce from ‘serial cheater’ husband Sebastian: Report

Emily Ratajkowski files for divorce from ‘serial cheater’ husband Sebastian: Report
Piers Morgan reminds world about Meghan Markle’s claims 'Archie barred from being a Prince'

Piers Morgan reminds world about Meghan Markle’s claims 'Archie barred from being a Prince'
Meghan Markle’s podcast, TV appearances ‘put on hold’ after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle’s podcast, TV appearances ‘put on hold’ after death of Queen Elizabeth II
New York Times thrashes Queen over 'crimes committed in her name'

New York Times thrashes Queen over 'crimes committed in her name'
King Charles ‘restricted’ Meghan Markle to see the Queen before her death, reports

King Charles ‘restricted’ Meghan Markle to see the Queen before her death, reports

Latest

view all