Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle as he returns to London from Balmoral

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry returned to London on Saturday via a commercial flight to reunite with wife Meghan Markle at Frogmore Cottage.



According to reports, the Duke was seen leaving the Balmoral in a Range Rover following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Lilibet and Archie’s father rushed to Balmoral Castle where the Queen died surrounded by senior royals, however, Meghan remained in London.

Meanwhile, the Hello magazine reported Meghan and Harry will be staying in the UK until the funeral of the Queen as they have extended their trip.

King Charles III on Friday expressed his "love for Harry and Meghan" in his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," the king said of his son and daughter-in-law, despite their rift with the royal family.