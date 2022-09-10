 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle as he returns to London from Balmoral

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle as he returns to London from Balmoral
Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle as he returns to London from Balmoral

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry returned to London on Saturday via a commercial flight to reunite with wife Meghan Markle at Frogmore Cottage.

According to reports, the Duke was seen leaving the Balmoral in a Range Rover following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Lilibet and Archie’s father rushed to Balmoral Castle where the Queen died surrounded by senior royals, however, Meghan remained in London.

Meanwhile, the Hello magazine reported Meghan and Harry will be staying in the UK until the funeral of the Queen as they have extended their trip.

King Charles III on Friday expressed his "love for Harry and Meghan" in his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," the king said of his son and daughter-in-law, despite their rift with the royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, will create ‘her own path,’ sources

Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, will create ‘her own path,’ sources
King Charles’ talks of 'great inheritance’ as the King of England

King Charles’ talks of 'great inheritance’ as the King of England
David, Victoria Beckham beef up security at Cotswolds home following burglary

David, Victoria Beckham beef up security at Cotswolds home following burglary
King Charles III needs to ‘make an effort’ in first 100 days of his reign

King Charles III needs to ‘make an effort’ in first 100 days of his reign
Charles III formally declared King at Accession Council ceremony

Charles III formally declared King at Accession Council ceremony
Queen once turned down The Beatles to watch drama series ‘Twin Peaks’

Queen once turned down The Beatles to watch drama series ‘Twin Peaks’
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin placed at Balmoral castle for THIS heartwarming reason

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin placed at Balmoral castle for THIS heartwarming reason

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis’ bond grew ‘stronger’ following his health scare

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis’ bond grew ‘stronger’ following his health scare
Queen’s bees notified of monarch’s death in bizarre tradition

Queen’s bees notified of monarch’s death in bizarre tradition

Latest

view all