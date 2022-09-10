Charles, Harry had ‘polar opposites’ responses to Queen’s death

King Charles and Prince Harry gave off very different public reactions to the passing away of Queen Elizabeth, claimed a body language expert.

Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that King Charles looked “isolated and silent in grief.”

"While his youngest son left Balmoral alone to fly back to his wife, Charles sat in his car behind Camilla, looking almost as though he needed to be isolated and silent in his grief at the present time.

"His facial expression bore some signs of shock, which can be normal, even after an expected death.

"He sits slightly hunched and diminished and, with his steepled brows and his cheeks and mouth pulled back slightly at the corners, his eye expression suggested tearfulness."

However, Prince Harry looked “in need of conversation and a hug".

“Harry’s body language suggested he was in need of conversation and some more tactile forms of condolence and support. After waving to some airport workers, he chatted to another as he walked to his plane.

"In a time of communal mourning, it's likely the woman was upset herself, and Harry's parting gesture of placing one hand on her back with a small rubbing ritual did suggest he was offering a very touching gesture of mutual condolence,” James said.