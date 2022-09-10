 
Prince Andrew cannot put off legal troubles ‘any longer’

Prince Andrew has been warned against taking any chances with his legal battles since Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

Royal biographer Dr Andrew Lownie brought this warning to light.

He began by telling the hosts of The Royal Beat, and admitted, “I'm not informed but it strikes me as an outsider that he's up there to have a confer with his mum to work out what they're going to do.”

“The policy at the moment seems to be to do nothing in the hope the problem goes away, and it's clearly not going to go away and as you say, he will be served or he will be forced to do something by the end of the year.”

“So they need to do something and they don't seem to me, to be the behaviour of a man who is innocent.”

