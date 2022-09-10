Prince Harry needs to remember ‘blood’s thicker than water’

File Footage

Prince Harry issued a dire warning about Queen Elizabeth’s death as well as the need to remember that ‘blood is thicker than water’.



Royal commentator Dan Wootton issued this dire warning to Prince Harry in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “If the life of Elizabeth II has taught us one thing it is that blood is thicker than water.”

“For that reason, this death of a public figure, has brought us closer to our own families in so many ways, as we memorialise lost loved ones who somehow seemed to share an intrinsic connection to the Queen.”

“That's why I can't shake the sadness. I feel that she leaves a divided family, with those open wounds exposed to the entire world as she passed away at Balmoral yesterday afternoon.”

“Surely now, with a nation united in grief, Prince Harry will be able to put his differences with his blood relatives aside for the good of the institution for which his grandmother gave so much.”

Before concluding he added, “Indeed, the greatest tribute the Duke of Sussex could pay to the late Queen is to reconcile with King Charles and Prince William.”