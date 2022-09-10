 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry needs to remember ‘blood’s thicker than water’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry issued a dire warning about Queen Elizabeth’s death as well as the need to remember that ‘blood is thicker than water’.

Royal commentator Dan Wootton issued this dire warning to Prince Harry in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “If the life of Elizabeth II has taught us one thing it is that blood is thicker than water.”

“For that reason, this death of a public figure, has brought us closer to our own families in so many ways, as we memorialise lost loved ones who somehow seemed to share an intrinsic connection to the Queen.”

“That's why I can't shake the sadness. I feel that she leaves a divided family, with those open wounds exposed to the entire world as she passed away at Balmoral yesterday afternoon.”

“Surely now, with a nation united in grief, Prince Harry will be able to put his differences with his blood relatives aside for the good of the institution for which his grandmother gave so much.”

Before concluding he added, “Indeed, the greatest tribute the Duke of Sussex could pay to the late Queen is to reconcile with King Charles and Prince William.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift, Sadie Sink dazzle in gold at Toronto International Film Festival red carpet

Taylor Swift, Sadie Sink dazzle in gold at Toronto International Film Festival red carpet
Victoria Beckham ‘worried’ Nicola Peltz’s going to hurt Brooklyn: ‘Relationship’s unbalanced’

Victoria Beckham ‘worried’ Nicola Peltz’s going to hurt Brooklyn: ‘Relationship’s unbalanced’
Camilla’s frank response to fan about being Queen Consort

Camilla’s frank response to fan about being Queen Consort
King Charles’ swollen fingers spark health concerns after Queen's death

King Charles’ swollen fingers spark health concerns after Queen's death
Reese Witherspoon has a heartwarming birthday wish for her 'wonderful' mini-me daughter Ava

Reese Witherspoon has a heartwarming birthday wish for her 'wonderful' mini-me daughter Ava
Burberry and Raf Simons postpone London Fashion Week shows after death of Queen Elizabeth

Burberry and Raf Simons postpone London Fashion Week shows after death of Queen Elizabeth
Prince Andrew cannot put off legal troubles ‘any longer’

Prince Andrew cannot put off legal troubles ‘any longer’
Charles, Harry had ‘polar opposites’ responses to Queen’s death

Charles, Harry had ‘polar opposites’ responses to Queen’s death
David Beckham ‘really hurt’ as son Brooklyn grows closer to in-laws: ‘It’s a waiting game’

David Beckham ‘really hurt’ as son Brooklyn grows closer to in-laws: ‘It’s a waiting game’
Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, will create ‘her own path,’ sources

Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, will create ‘her own path,’ sources
Prince Harry ‘lamenting’ on Queen Elizabeth death: ‘Hurting Netflix chances’

Prince Harry ‘lamenting’ on Queen Elizabeth death: ‘Hurting Netflix chances’
Ryan Reynolds makes Blake Lively blush in throwback video: Watch

Ryan Reynolds makes Blake Lively blush in throwback video: Watch

Latest

view all