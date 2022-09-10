 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham ‘worried’ Nicola Peltz’s going to hurt Brooklyn: ‘Relationship’s unbalanced’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

File Footage

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham are worried that their son Brooklyn Beckham will get hurt by his wife Nicola Peltz as he keeps making sacrifices for her.

The fashion designer and the former legendary footballer are concerned for their first born as they believe his relationship with hir wife is “unbalanced.”

This comes after reports of feud between Victoria and the billionaire heiress were published by media and that the alleged fall-out between the two began at Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding.

Since then, Brooklyn has been snubbing his family by spending more time with his in-laws in Florida and did not even come for their luxury yacht trip during summer.

Adding to it is Brooklyn’s continuous tributes to Nicola in form of body art and gushing social media posts that he often drops on his Instagram.

“They are worried that Nicola is going to hurt Brooklyn. They feel that the relationship is unbalanced,” the insider told Daily Mail.

“He makes a lot of sacrifices for her but it’s not clear what happens in return. But you know, as Victoria says: ‘He’s just gaga about that girl,’” the insider said.

Even Victoria, who said to have risen to fame with her Girl Power mantra, cannot fix the situation with her own son.

"It’s a waiting game," the source dished. "She is doing nothing about it — she would be stupid to even try."

However, the fashion designer has taken a step to finally end the alleged feud as she has reportedly invited Brooklyn and Nicola to her Paris Fashion Week show at the end of the month.

“Everyone is invited, including Brooklyn and Nicola,” the source disclosed. “Although it’s not definite yet that they will come.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift, Sadie Sink dazzle in gold at Toronto International Film Festival red carpet

Taylor Swift, Sadie Sink dazzle in gold at Toronto International Film Festival red carpet
Camilla’s frank response to fan about being Queen Consort

Camilla’s frank response to fan about being Queen Consort
King Charles’ swollen fingers spark health concerns after Queen's death

King Charles’ swollen fingers spark health concerns after Queen's death
Prince Harry needs to remember ‘blood’s thicker than water’

Prince Harry needs to remember ‘blood’s thicker than water’
Reese Witherspoon has a heartwarming birthday wish for her 'wonderful' mini-me daughter Ava

Reese Witherspoon has a heartwarming birthday wish for her 'wonderful' mini-me daughter Ava
Burberry and Raf Simons postpone London Fashion Week shows after death of Queen Elizabeth

Burberry and Raf Simons postpone London Fashion Week shows after death of Queen Elizabeth
Prince Andrew cannot put off legal troubles ‘any longer’

Prince Andrew cannot put off legal troubles ‘any longer’
Charles, Harry had ‘polar opposites’ responses to Queen’s death

Charles, Harry had ‘polar opposites’ responses to Queen’s death
David Beckham ‘really hurt’ as son Brooklyn grows closer to in-laws: ‘It’s a waiting game’

David Beckham ‘really hurt’ as son Brooklyn grows closer to in-laws: ‘It’s a waiting game’
Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, will create ‘her own path,’ sources

Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, will create ‘her own path,’ sources
Prince Harry ‘lamenting’ on Queen Elizabeth death: ‘Hurting Netflix chances’

Prince Harry ‘lamenting’ on Queen Elizabeth death: ‘Hurting Netflix chances’
Ryan Reynolds makes Blake Lively blush in throwback video: Watch

Ryan Reynolds makes Blake Lively blush in throwback video: Watch

Latest

view all