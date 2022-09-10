 
Saturday Sep 10 2022
Taylor Swift, Sadie Sink dazzle in gold at Toronto International Film Festival red carpet

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Music sensation Taylor Swift left onlookers spellbound with her glam appearance on the carpet of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.

The Folklore star, 32, arrived at the event alongside Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink to present her directorial work on All Too Well: The Short Film.

The Shake It Off crooner stunned in a gorgeous floor-length Louis Vuitton gown covered in large gold sequins. The outfit complimented her hourglass figure as well.

She finished off her glam look by wearing her hair down with bangs and matching golden jewelry and minimal makeup.

Alongside Swift, Sadie wore a stripped orange suit with black dress shoes. She parted her red tresses down the middle and let her hair fall down her shoulders in thick waves.

In conversation with moderator Cameron Bailey, Swift described All Too Well: The Short Film as "a personal film about a young woman and man whose love fractures and ultimately ends but she remembers it all too well."

