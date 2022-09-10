 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 10 2022
King Charles wants Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back ‘in the fold’?

King Charles has reportedly been wanting to bring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the royal fold since Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Royal expert Nigel Cawthorne issued this claim in his interview with The Sun.

He began by telling the outlet, “That was rather interesting. [King Charles] is obviously trying to paper over the cracks there and try and draw them back into the fold.”

“And when you think about it, Harry and Meghan may be getting a Netflix contract in the US, but they've played their trump card of being royal.”

“In 20 or 30 years times how will they make their money? If they come back that's a job for life.”

“It was an olive branch. I think he wants them back in the fold. Because he won't be able to visit them and his grandchildren in California without palaver.”

