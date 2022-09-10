Kim Kardashian looks effortlessly chic in a sheer sequin dress: Photos

Kim Kardashian looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photos as she stepped out for the Fendi show in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week on Friday night.

The Skims founder looked effortlessly chic in her blonde locks and her famous hourglass curves in a sheer sequin dress as she headed inside the venue for the show which was also attended by stars like Karlie Kloss and Kate Moss

The show marked Fendi's 25th anniversary of the baguette [bag], with special guests hitting the runway, including supermodel Linda Evangelista and Bella Hadid.

The 41-year-old businesswoman wore the turtleneck dress and looked as smashing as ever.

Photo credits: DailyMail

To elevate her look Kim added a touch of glamour to her look with glittery heels for even more sparkle.

She finished off her glam look by wearing her platinum blonde hair pulled back center and parted into a bun with the ends of her loose for a futuristic look.

Also attending the Fendi show was supermodel Kate Moss; the 48-year-old wowed in a sheer patterned dress that grazed her knees, adding black boots.